ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,994. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $657.92 and a 200-day moving average of $579.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.26, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.