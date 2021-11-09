Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sesen Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

