Shari Redstone Acquires 27,525 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

