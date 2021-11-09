Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$39.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.83.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$36.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.15. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.85 and a 52 week high of C$37.58. The stock has a market cap of C$18.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.