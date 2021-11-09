SHIELD (XSH) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $239,820.07 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,771.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.61 or 0.07165647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.00400103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.47 or 0.01059541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00094251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.80 or 0.00411558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00285591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00222973 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

