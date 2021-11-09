Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Shiseido in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -407.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

