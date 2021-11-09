Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €182.90 ($215.18).

SAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €4.30 ($5.06) on Thursday, reaching €152.30 ($179.18). 57,471 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.14 and its 200-day moving average is €146.08. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -86.78.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

