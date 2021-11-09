Shopping Market Cap Achieves $41.99 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Shopping has a market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.73 or 0.00067762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00076689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00079221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.65 or 1.00224585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.59 or 0.07078847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,168 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

