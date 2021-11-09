Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

