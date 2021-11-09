SHPING 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,340.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $73,340.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00226327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00092745 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,185,528 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

