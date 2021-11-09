SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 17,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The stock has a market cap of $765.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SI-BONE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of SI-BONE worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

