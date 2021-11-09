SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 871,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $760.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SI-BONE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of SI-BONE worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

