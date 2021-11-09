Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,115. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

