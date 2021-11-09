Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Sierra Metals worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTS. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

