Signature Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $611.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

