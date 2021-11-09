Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.51

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 14393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
