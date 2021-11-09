Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.51

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 14393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

