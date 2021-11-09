Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 14393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $7,713,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $4,816,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $1,191,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

