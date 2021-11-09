Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $46.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 6,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,911. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

