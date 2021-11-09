Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.84% of Silk Road Medical worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,312. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

