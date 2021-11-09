Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $133.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,190 shares of company stock valued at $36,231,839. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $13.63 on Tuesday, reaching $203.55. 921,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

