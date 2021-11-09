Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $61,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.