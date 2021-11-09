Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

TSE SGR.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.38. 63,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.34. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The stock has a market cap of C$786.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.