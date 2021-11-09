SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

