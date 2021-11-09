SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

SUNS stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

