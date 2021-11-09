Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

