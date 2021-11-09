SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 51.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDC. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 722,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386,509. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

