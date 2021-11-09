Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.870-$0.910 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

