Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Sotherly Hotels worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

