Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) versus Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Head to Head Comparison

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 116.48%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 33.27 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 17.79 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

