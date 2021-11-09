SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 167.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

