SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.45 million and $521,343.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00076586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.19 or 1.00049186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.60 or 0.07098872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020654 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

