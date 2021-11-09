SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.