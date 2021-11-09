SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $63,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $170.26. 103,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

