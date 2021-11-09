SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.68. 59,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

