SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.13. 13,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.