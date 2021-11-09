SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.80

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.80 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 8221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,627,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

