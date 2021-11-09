Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPRO opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $550.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

