Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SPRO opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $550.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.
In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
