Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

