Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

