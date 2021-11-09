Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

TSE TOY opened at C$48.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.19. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

