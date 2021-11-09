Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE SR opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

