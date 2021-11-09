Spire (SPIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Spire has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPIR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.