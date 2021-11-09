Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

SRC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

