Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

