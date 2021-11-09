Sprott (NYSE:SII) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SII stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

