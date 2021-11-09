Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.20 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.58 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.65 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,560,736. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.