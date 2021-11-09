Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $315.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of SQ opened at $236.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.48.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

