Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 90,059 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,059 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Get ZIX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ZIX stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. ZIX’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.