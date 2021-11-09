Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,280 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.