Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,891,000. Amundi purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AECOM by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,156,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $72.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

