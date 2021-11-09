Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

